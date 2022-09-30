It’s Super Month at SM!

Kids and kids-at-heart are in for so many surprises this October

Everyone’s invited as SM Supermalls throws an exceptional supersized party this October with Super Month– a month-long spectacle filled with surprises for kids and kids-at-heart.

“This year’s Super Month strives to bring out the SUPER in everyone. As we celebrate our beloved Tatang’s, Mr. Henry Sy Sr., birth month, we will dedicate the Super Month not just to the kids but to the whole family as we create memorable play dates and offer supersized deals that each of them will enjoy,” said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan.

The whole month of October is all about exciting shopping and dining deals, fabulous treats, and superb experiences from your favorite brands in your favorite SM mall.

Super Spots: Check out the coolest places for the ‘gram

SM will be decorating its entrances, activity areas, and events halls with eye-popping, bright, and colorful installations fit for a Super Month. Don’t forget to take snaps for your Facebook, film a couple of IG reels, or create a TikTok video with the coolest backdrops at your nearest SM mall. Plus, there will be special AR filters specially made for the Super Month so don’t miss it forda content!

Super Play: Embrace the child in you!

Play time will always be fun at SM. And because it’s Super Month, play, explore, and learn all you want with these activities for you and your kids.

Whether they are aspiring to be the next social media superstar or celebrity, kids will gain the spotlight at the SM SuperKids Centerstage. To join, moms and dads must record a video of their kids aged 12 and below in the mall. The video should be uploaded to Tiktok with the hashtags #SuperKidsAtSM and #SM. The three most liked videos per mall will win P3,000-worth of SM shopping money.

Kids can also take a break from their gadgets with the on-ground Kids Playdate Project. Lots of off-screen interactive and experiential activities are in store for a fun and memorable play date at SM.

And on October 31, get ready for a spook-tacular display of creativity and confidence at the Super Kids Halloween Contest. Kids aged 12 and below can join the parade dressed as their favorite superhero, fantasy, or scary character. To join, just register online with P1,000 worth of receipts from any of SM Supermalls’ tenants. The three most creative and spooky kids in costume will receive P5,000, P3,000, and P2,000.

Of course, as pets are part of the family, they also get a fair share of the limelight with the Super Furbabies Halloween PAWrade. By registering online with P1,000 worth of SM tenant receipts, furbabies can join the parade dressed in super festive costumes at any SM mall. The top three furbabies will win P5,000, P3,000, and P2,000 worth of shopping money from SM.

Super Deals: Shop, dine, and get entertained ‘til you drop

And what’s an SM celebration without Super Deals? From October 1 to 31, tons of super-sized surprises, deals, and promos await lucky SM shoppers!

Have a fun time shopping, dining, entertaining, and indulging in wellness treatments with the month-long SM BOGO Deals from 10 to 15 participating stores weekly. Also, your favorite hangout places at SM will be offering these deals below:

SM Bowling Center

– 20% off on a Bowling Game

– P799 One-hour Unlimited Bowling Game

– Free shoe rental for every 1,000-single receipt purchase from any SM affiliate and tenant

– 20% off on Skating Admission for the 2-Hour Passes for every 1,000-single receipt purchase from any SM affiliate and tenant

– Get a free Coke in can for every rice meal purchased with a Coca-Cola drink

Mark your calendars for the Super 10.10 Sale! Shop ‘til you drop on this one-day sale extravaganza on October 10 in all SM Store branches nationwide. And, if you are an SMAC cardholder, you are entitled to an exclusive discount from select brands as well as a Super SMAC Giveaway on October 17 to 27. Just use your advantage card when you shop and win 1M SMAC points for every P2,000 worth of purchase.

Another highlight of this year’s festivities is the Founder’s Week also known as Tatang’s Week from October 11 to 16. Enjoy supersized and #AweSM deals across all SM malls as we celebrate the birthday of Mr. Henry Sy Sr.

And get your carts ready for the Super Charge 3-Day Sale from October 28 to 31! Shop as early as October for holiday gifts and grab amazing discounts and promos from your favorite brands at SM.

All these and more at SM Supermalls Super Month! So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy super deals, super eats, and super treats this October at the SM mall near you!

For more information about Super Month, check out https://gosm.link/SuperMonthMEDIA

or visit @smsupermalls on all social media platforms.