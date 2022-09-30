Gwyneth naghubo sa Instagram

Hindi naging tahimik ang 50th birthday ng Hollywood actress na si Gwyneth Paltrow dahil nag-pose lang naman ito ng hubo’t hubad.

Nang mag-turn 50 ang Oscar winner last September 27, pinost niya sa Instagram ang kanyang hubo’t hubad na katawan na pininturahan ng gold dahil isa na raw siyang Golden Girl.

Kinuwento ng aktres sa website ng Goop ang tungkol sa naked gold photo niya: “All I know is that they’re painting me gold and that I have to be naked. I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing.

“I am as connected to this feeling of longing, of promise — promise of the fall, of something ebbing — as I was 30 years ago. I understand on some level that life is linear, that I have lived x number of days thus far and I have more in the basket under my arm than I do in the field before me. But there is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change. It is the essence of the essence. It seems to be getting sweeter.”

Kahit na bihirang gumawa ng pelikula o TV guesting si Gwyneth, masaya at tahimik daw ang buhay niya kasama ang mister na si Brad Falchuk at ang dalawang anak niya sa ex-husband na si Chris Martin na sina Apple and Moses.

Huling napanood sa big screen si Gwyneth sa Avengers Endgame noong 2019. (Ruel Mendoza)