COVID hawaan sa NCR muling sumirit

Umakyat sa 18.9 % ang COVID-19 positivity rate sa National Capital Region (NCR) hanggang nitong Setyembre 18 mula sa 17.5% noong Setyembre 21.

Ito ang inihayag ng OCTA Research Group, habang ang reproduction number ay bumaba sa 1.10 hanggang nitong Setyembre 26 mula sa 1.28 noong Setyembre 19.

“The growth of new cases in the NCR may have slowed but cases are still rising,” ayon sa OCTA.

Ayon pa sa OCTA , ang average daily attack rate sa NCR ay ikinukonsiderang moderate sa 7.32 per 100,000 indibidwal.

“The good news is that the healthcare utilization rate for COVID in the NCR remained low at 35%… while the ICU occupancy also remained low at 29%. The NCR is at moderate risk,” ayon pa sa OCTA. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)