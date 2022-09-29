Waterless Shampoo getting rave reviews from satisfied customers

“Happy with this product. It makes my dog smell good in between baths!”

“This is the second time I am ordering this product. It effectively removes dirt and smells good. My dog loves it.”

“Very nice. That’s why we are repeat buyers as always. This is something that we have been using to clean his paws after every walk. It’s mild and nice to use.”

These are just some of the positive feedback that Happy Life’s Waterless Shampoo has been receiving. It’s the first product of its kind in the Philippines which is 100 percent natural and pet friendly. It’s an innovative and plant bath alternative to the chemicals that are usually found in shampoos for pets.

The product provides less effort and less time in every bath. It saves 70 percent of bath time every time you use Happy Life Waterless Shampoo. The product is perfect for a quick bath and for those on the go. You can still groom your pets even if you are in a hurry.

What’s nice about the product is that it helps relieve pets that suffer from skin and fur irritations such as but not limited to wounds, bad odor, itchiness, scaling, manage allergies, dandruff, hotspots, inflammation, ticks, fleas, mosquitoes, redness, viruses, bacteria and fungi.

The Waterless Shampoo is simple to use. First, shake and spray generously and directly on your pet’s fur and skin from head to paws to tail. Then rub, lather and enjoy this special bonding moment with your furbaby. Wipe dry with a clean towel and be amazed by the benefits you provided and the time that you saved.

The Waterless Shampoo is one of the many products developed by Happy Life Organics Inc., a Philippines based company that promotes innovative and eco-friendly solutions for your home, pets and unwanted pests.

Happy Life Organics provides all natural, sustainable eco-friendly solutions to homes across the country. The company promotes a healthier lifestyle based on a plant based organic view and by bringing home and pet product alternatives that are changing and improving lives for the better.

Why don’t you give the Waterless Shampoo a try? For more information about Happy Life’s Waterless Shampoo and their other products, you can visit www.happylifeph.com.