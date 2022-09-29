PPA-OIC, 1 pa sinampolan sa Ombudsman

Isang opisyal at appointee ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr., sa Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) ang kinasuhan ng grave misconduct at conduct prejudicial to the service sa Office of the Ombudsman dahil sa ilegal umanong paggalaw sa posisyon ng mga tauhan ng ahensya.

Nahaharap sa mga kasong paglabag sa Article 177 ng Revised Penal Code (RPC) sina Francisquiel O. Mancile, assistant general manager ng PPA at acting division manager na si Sesenio B. Sereno III bunsod ng reklamo ni dating PPA Ports Police Department acting manager Genardo P. Mancio.

Ayon kay Mancio, biktima siya ng umano’y pang-aabuso sa tungkulin ng mga ito dahil sa reassignment at designation order na inilabas ni Mancile noong Setyembre 21, 2022.

Nauna rito ay itinalaga ni Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista si Mancile bilang Assistant General Manager noong Hulyo 25, 2022.

Inisyu nito ang reassignment at designation order noong Setyembre 15 kung saan ay itinalaga siya nito bilang station manager A ng Port Management Office (PM) mula sa pagiging Acting Department Manager (Superintendent) ng Port Police Department.

Ayon kay Mancio, bago pa man naipalabas ang order ay inalerto na siya nina Human Resource Management Department chief Atty. Mark Palomar at Legal Services Department head Atty. Rigel Caabay na walang awtorisayon si Mancile na mag-isyu ng nasabing kautusan dahil siya ay nasa OIC status lang.

Ganun pa man, sumunod si Mancio at nagsilbi bilang Acting Manager ng Port Police Department.

Sa ilalim ng Article 177 ng RPC, isinasaad dito na “Any person who shall knowingly and falsely represent himself to be an officer, agent or representative of any department or agency of the Philippine Government or of any foreign government, or who, under pretense of official position, shall perform any act pertaining to any person in authority or public officer of the Philippine government, or of any foreign government, or agency thereof, without being lawfully entitled to do so, shall suffer the penalty of prision correctional in its minimum and medium periods.”

Dapat umanong panagutin sina Mancile at Sereno sa kasong administratibo, grave misconduct at conduct prejudicial to the service, dahil kahit alam na nila na may iregularidad sa inilabas na order ay ipinatupad pa rin nila ito.