Mga sikat na banda sama-sama sa Macbeth 20th

Kakaiba ang naging experience ng showbiz press sa presscon ng Macbeth para sa kanilang 20th anniversary.

Pagpasok mo pa lang, mapapatili ka na dahil sa lakas ng kantahan, na kahit hindi ka rakista, parang madadala ka, at gugustuhin mo ring mag-head bang. Hahaha!

Anyway, ang dami nga nilang pasabog para sa kanilang 20 taon.

“The Macbeth 20th Anniversary Show will leave a mark as one of the most memorable moments of your lives this year as the brand has come up with a concept of merging fashion and live music.

“Macbeth is proud to showcase what fashion is all about as the Macbeth All-Stars and Macbeth Superband will hit the stage along with other 20+ artists lined up from mainstream and underground music.

“The lineup consists of Chelsea Alley, Urbandub, Rico Blanco, Mayonnaise, Chocolate Factory, Sandwich, Hilera, Even, Snakefight, Sucketseven, Fragments, Chndtr, Fastpitch, Soapdish, Written By The Stars, Divina, Lilith, Shotgun Combo, Imbue No Kudos, Rouge, and Macbeth All-Stars and Superband.

“The 20th Anniversary Show is the official launch of Lady Macbeth and Macbeth Underwear. It is also the celebration of Macbeth turning 10 years old in the Philippines and 20 years in the world!” anunsiyo nila.

Mapapanood ang show sa October 8, 2022.

You can visit www.macbethph.com or any of the following participating Macbeth Studio Shops below: SM City North Edsa, SM City Manila, SM City Fairview, SM City Fairview 1 and 2, Farmers Plaza, Metropoint Mall, Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall, SM City Taytay, Ever Commonwealth Center, SM City Marilao, SM City Bacoor, SM City Sta. Rosa, Robinsons Place Lipa, Robinson Starmills, SM Center Imus, and SM City Rosario.

#EverythingWeDoIsRad #20RockingYears. (Dondon Sermino)