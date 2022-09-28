WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Simu, Jade hiwalay na

Balik sa single’s market ang Marvel Asian star na si Simu Liu dahil balitang naghiwalay na sila ng dine-date niyang si Jade Bender.

Nag-open up ang bida ng Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings tungkol sa kanyang mental health sa nakaraang Dreamforce tech conference in San Francisco. May kinalaman daw ang breakup niya sa kanyang pinagdaraanan ngayon.

“I’m okay, I’m okay. I’m learning to prioritize myself. I’m becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems. It really just hit me recently just how burnt out I was. I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself. I’m also going through a breakup. That’s probably also contributing to it. But that’s okay, I’ll be okay,” sey pa ng aktor na mapapanood sa live-action film na Barbie in 2023.

Huling nakita in public si Liu at Bender sa Los Angeles premiere ng pelikulang Bullet Train at sa black carpet ng Entertainment Weekly’s Annual Comic-Con Bash in San Diego. (Ruel Mendoza)

