Lily Collins puno ng romansa sa ‘Emily In Paris 3’

Nagbabalik si Lily Collins sa para sa bagong season ng Emily In Paris sa Netflix.

Sa December 21 eere ang season 3 ng Emily In Paris at masaya si Lily dahil maraming magaganap sa buhay ni Emily, mula sa kanyang trabaho hanggang sa buhay pag-ibig niya.

“I myself don’t know her choice yet. I keep asking. But whatever choice it is you know it will be filled with drama, fashion and a lot of fun and romance,” sey ng aktres.

Nilabas ng Netflix ang first look ng show sa Instagram, kabilang ang photos ng bagong hairstyle ni Lily: “Here’s your first look at Emily in Paris Season 3 — and you want to get a sense of the drama… Emily just gave herself bangs! Premieres December 21 #TUDUM.”

Mababalik sa season 3 ay sina Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julian), Bruno Gouery (Luc), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie). (Ruel Mendoza)