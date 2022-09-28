WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
ONLINE
RADIO
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
SPORTS

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Setyembre 29, 2022/Huwebes / San Lazaro Leisure Park – Carmona, Cavite

R01 – 1 Mabuhay, 3 Eochirunran, 8 Darna, 7 Rockaway

R02 – 6 Es Oh Pee, 2 Gee’s Colt, 4 Comanche Chief

R03 – 2 Smart Julliane, 8 Gee’s Favorite, 1 Advance Party, 9 Manlot Island

R04 – 5 Honey Ryder, 7 Sagitsit, 1 Baywatch, 4 One For The Road

R05 – 4 Maximum Speed, 2 Rhaegal, 3 Señorita Bonita, 7 Shankara

R06 – 4 Shanghai Noon, 3 Doktora, 2 My Jopay

R07 – 4 French Leather, 8 Classic Gee, 3 Signature Move, 2 Freddie Wong

Solo Pick: Maximum Speed

Longshot: Es Oh Pee

Una sa Balita

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP