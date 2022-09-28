Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Setyembre 29, 2022/Huwebes / San Lazaro Leisure Park – Carmona, Cavite

R01 – 1 Mabuhay, 3 Eochirunran, 8 Darna, 7 Rockaway

R02 – 6 Es Oh Pee, 2 Gee’s Colt, 4 Comanche Chief

R03 – 2 Smart Julliane, 8 Gee’s Favorite, 1 Advance Party, 9 Manlot Island

R04 – 5 Honey Ryder, 7 Sagitsit, 1 Baywatch, 4 One For The Road

R05 – 4 Maximum Speed, 2 Rhaegal, 3 Señorita Bonita, 7 Shankara

R06 – 4 Shanghai Noon, 3 Doktora, 2 My Jopay

R07 – 4 French Leather, 8 Classic Gee, 3 Signature Move, 2 Freddie Wong

Solo Pick: Maximum Speed

Longshot: Es Oh Pee