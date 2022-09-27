Volley chief itinalaga sa FIVB Commission

MULING pinagtibay ng International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) ang pagtatalaga kay Ramon “Tats” Suzara bilang sekretarya ng FIVB Volleyball Empowerment Commission.

Ang nasabing pagtatalaga ay naganap sa FIVB 38th World Congress na ginanap nitong nakaraang Sabado sa Arnhem, sa The Netherlands.

Kasabay nito ay pinangalanan din si Suzara bilang tagasuri para sa 2022 World Congress.

Ayon kay Suzara, isang malaking karangalan para sa kanya ang mapili sa nasabing posisyon.

“The FIVB Volleyball Empowerment Commission is tasked to strengthen and empower national team programs around the world. As a national federation representative, we are so proud to be chosen here,” pahayag ni Suzara na preseidente ng Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

“We are here together with the five other countries to help the FIVB create policies that will strengthen all the national team programs. It’s not only the Philippines but the entire world.” (Annie Abad)