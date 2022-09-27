WebClick Tracer

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

NEWS

PANOORIN: VP Sara nagsalita ng Chinese para batiin 73rd founding anniversary ng China

Ipinahayag ni Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio ang kanyang pagbati sa wikang Mandarin para sa ika-73 anibersaryo ng pagkakatatag ng People’s Republic of China noong Lunes, Sept. 26. Ito ang unang pagkakataon na naghatid ng mahabang mensahe sa wikang Mandarin ang isang PH top official.

Natuwa naman sa effort na ito ng Bise Presidente ang Chinese Embassy-Manila.

“Delighted to celebrate the People’s Republic of China’s 73rd Founding Anniversary today. I greatly appreciate Madam First Lady Liza Marcos, Vice President Inday Sara Duterte, and Davao City Mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte for the greetings and all distinguished guests for gracing our virtual national day ceremony,” ani Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian.

“This celebration reminds us of the progress and achievements of China through more than seven decades, as well as the aspirations we can reach in the future. With all these developments and goals, I’m sure China-Philippines relations will also prosper with the nation.” (IS)

