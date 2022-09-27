ABAP pinaghahandaan Asian Games, Olympics

PINAGHAHANDAAN ng Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) ang 2023 Asian Games at ang 2024 Paris Olympics, ayon kay Exutive Director Marcus Jarwin Manalo.

Idineklara ng International Olympic Committee (IOC) na gawin ang quadrennial showcase bilang isa sa mga qualifying event para sa susunod na Olympics.

“At the end of the day, you really prepare for these tournaments, and you’re really aiming to qualifty through tournaments. And obviously, we’re going to prepare for the Asian Games, so now it’s like hitting two birds in one stone. You perform well in the Asian Games, and get the chance to also qualify in the Olympics. So I think it’s going to be better for us,” sabi ni Manalo Martes sa online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum na hatid ng San Miguel Corporation (SMC), Milo, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Amelie Hotel Manila at ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

Pinasimple ng IOC kamakailan ang boxing qualification sa Paris Games sa pamamagitan ng pagdedeklara ng regional multi-sports events bilang Olympic qualifiers gaya ng Asiad, European Games, Pan-American Games, Pacific Games, at mga katulad na tournament sa Africa.

Dalawa pang world qualifier ang gaganapin sa 2024 na pangasiwaan din ng IOC habang ang AIBA (International Boxing Association) ay nananatiling sinuspinde ng Olympic body dahil sa mga isyu sa pamumuno at kredibilidad.

Sa ngayon, wala pang guidelines na ginawa kung ilang Olympic slots ang nakataya sa mga continental event.

“As of now, there’s no specific guidelines as to how many slots are going to be available in the Asian Games,” sabi ni Manalo.

“It’s really a big challenge, but we’re up on it. We’re just going to focus on what we can control. And obviously, we need to take care of our preparations.”

Ang Asiad ay nakatakda sa Setyembre 23 hanggang Oktubre 8 sa susunod na taon. (Lito Oredo)