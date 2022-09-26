Wright nagsawa sa Fuel Masters

NANINIWALA si Matthew Wright na ang paglipat sa Japan B.League ay makapagbibigay sa kanya ng mas malaking oportunidad bilang basketball player.

“I’m always constantly trying to become a better basketball player. I think that the main goal is to always strive for improvement and developing your game and I felt like joining Kyoto would be the best fit for me,” pahayag ni Wright sa isang panayam.

Anim na taon ang inilagi ni Wright sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) bago siya nagdesisyon na lumipat ng liga.

Lumagda na ng kontrata si Wright sa Kyoto Hannaryz.

“I think it’s going to be a great challenge because I feel like I was getting a little too comfortable in the Philippines being there for six years,” ayon sa Fil-Canadian.

Ang 31-anyos na si Wright ay naglaro sa Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

“We didn’t win a lot of games in Phoenix and it was very frustrating and I felt like I needed a change in scenery and just new challenges for myself,” pahayag ni Wright.

Ang Kyoto kung saan maglalaro si Wright ay may tangan na 14-43 win-loss record sa 2021-2022 season ng B.League. (Annie Abad)