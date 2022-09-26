Esmi na sec inihirit ng pondo ni cong

Pinadadagdagan ni House Deputy Speaker at Cebu Rep. Vincent Franco Frasco ang budget ng Department of Tourism (DOT) na pinamumunuan ng kanyang misis na si Secretary Christina Frasco.

Sa deliberasyon ng budget kahapon, sinabi ni Frasco na ang P3.53 bilyong budget ng DOT para sa 2023 ay 0.0006% lamang ng panukalang P5.268 trilyong national budget.

“For an industry that contributed 12.8% or P2.5 trillion to our country’s GDP (gross domestic product) in 2019 pre-pandemic, an allocation of .0006% in the national budget seems inequitable especially that we know that tourism industry to be a major component in our post pandemic economic recovery,” sabi ni Frasco.

Bilang tugon sa tanong ni Frasco, sinabi ni Isabela Rep. Faustino Inno Dy, ang sponsor ng budget, na walang pondo para sa capital outlay ng ahensya na magagamit nito sa pagpapatayo ng mga imprastraktura.

“With only 0.0006% share of our government’s proposed 2023 national expenditure program and zero capital expenditures I would like to manifest my support to increase the budget of the Department of Touris­m and to include appropriations for capital expenditures,” dagdag pa ni Frasco.

Iginiit ni Frasco na mismong si Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. na ang nagsabi na magiging mahalaga ang turismo sa pagbangon ng bansa mula sa epekto ng pandemya. (Billy Begas)