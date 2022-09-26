Billy amoy panalo sa ‘Danse Avec Less Stars’

Nakakalula ang papuri ng mga kapwa niya Pinoy star kay Billy Crawford.

Kasi naman, ramdam na ramdam mo kung gaano siya kasikat, kalaking artista sa Paris, ha!

“I’m so blessed to be part of this! The entire team is a dream to work with. Hardest working, most professional, and genuine love and support coming from all angles! @fauvehautot is a beast! I’m learning so much and you’re an inspiration to all dancers around the world! Can’t wait for all the other challenges coming up! @dals_tf1 thank you so much for having me!” sabi ni Billy sa photo na kasama niya ang mga staff, at kapwa contestant sa ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

Danse avec les Stars (@dals_tf1) • Instagram photos and videos

Nakaka-proud naman talaga na makita ang isang Pinoy na lumalaban sa ibang bansa, at dala-dala ang bandila ng Pilipinas. Makikita sa Instagram ni Billy ang Philippine flag emoji, sa mga posting niya.

Kaya sabi nga ni Teresa Loyzaga, “You Legend!!! So proud of you Hijo!”

Sambit naman ni Aga Muhlach, “Ride na !!! Congratulations bro!”

Heto pa ang mensahe ng mga kapwa niya artista:

“Blooding amazing brother. Keep em coming!”—eruption23.

“We are so proud of you Billy!” — christianacollings.

“Proud of you!” – Martin Nievera.

Mababasa rin ang mensahe ng mga taga-Europe na kilalang-kilala nga si Billy. Anyway, translated na ang mensahe nila kay Billy, sa tulong ng IG translation.

“The best in my eyes since beginning of his career!” sabi ni Villa Aurelie.

“Glad to see you again because I’m from your generation. You dance so well! And with Fauve Hautot the star couple for my part. Hope y’all win this year!” sabi naman ni mlght81soo.

“You gave me goosebumps yesterday. Congratulations on this performance it’s real pleasure to watch you dance!” chika ni laeti.moon.

Bongga, di ba? Mukhang marami ang nagdarasal na manalo si Billy sa ‘Danse Avec Less Stars’! (Dondon Sermino)