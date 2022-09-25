Pacman, Floyd nagyabangan

BUGBOG!

Ito ang patutsada ni undefeated five-division world men’s pro boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. kay eight-division world king Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Pacquiao Sr. kung sakaling magtutuos muli sila sa lona.

“’There’s no blueprint on how to beat Floyd Mayweather, he can tell you that himself,” hambog na sey ng 48-anyos, 5-8 ang taas na Amerikano sa pagkikita nila ng 43-taong-gulang na Pambansang Kamao nitong Sabado sa Saitama, Japan.

“He’s a Hall of Famer, but no-one has the blueprint on how to beat Floyd Mayweather. Don’t let them trick you into getting your ass whooped again,” panlalait pa ni Money at Pretty Boy kay Pacman.

Sorpresang panelist si Manny sa Rizon 38 press con na rito’y kalaban ng manok niyang si Japanese Mikuru Asakura si Mayweather sa special mixed martial arts exhibition bout.

Dehins naman nagpatinag ang former fighting senator nang butatain ang mga pahayag nang tumalo sa kanya via unanimous decision noong 2015.

“He’s older than me, I’m still young so… what I have done and accomplished in boxing is one of a kind.”

To win eight different weight divisions is not easy, I’m not trying to to boast about what I’ve accomplished in life. I’m just saying this in case you forget that. The best fighter in the world has a humility,” litanya ni Pacquiao. (Aivan Episcope)