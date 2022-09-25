WebClick Tracer

Sunday, September 25, 2022

SPORTS

NCAA nagkansela ng 2 laro

Laro sa Martes (The Arena, San Juan)
3 pm – Letran vs Mapua

IPINAGPALIBAN ang nakatakdang double-header ng 98th National Collegiate Athletic Association seniors basketball tourney elims Linggo dahil masamang panahon sa bansa dulot ng bagyong Karding.

Inanunsyo ng NCAA Management Committee ang pagkansela sa mga laro ng Rizal Heavyy Bombers (2-2)-Saint Benilde Blazers (3-1) sa alas-12:00 ng tanghali, at San Beda Red Lions (2-2)-Perpetual Help Altas (2-2) sa alas-3:00 ng hapon sa The Arena, San Juan.

“Please be informed that upon consultation with ManCom members through viber, and through phone calls, we are suspending the games today (Linggo) due to storm signal #2 and will be rescheduled to a later date based on our NCAA guidelines. For your information/ guidance. Thank you,” ani ManCom vice chairman Efren Jose Supan.

Magpapatuloy ang aksyon sa Martes sa sagupaang Letran Knights at Mapua Cardinals sa alas-3:00 ng hapon. (Gerard Arce)

