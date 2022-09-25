Chiu, Eagles ‘di iiyak sa UAAP

Mga laro sa Oct 1 (Sabado) (Mall of Asia Arena)

2:00 n.h. – Adamson vs UST

4:00 n.h. – UP vs DLSU

REMATCH ng Battle-of-Katipunan defending champion State U at Ateneo sa 85th University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball tourney first round elims sa Oktubre 16 sa MOA Arena sa Pasay.

Tinapos ng Fighting Maroons ang 36 na taong pagkagutom sa titulo nang patalsikin sa trono ang tatlong sunod na taong haring Blue Eagles nu’ng Mayo sa angas nina Senegalese 6-foot-11 Malick Diouf, Rookie of the Year Carl Tamayo, bigman Zavier Lucero, Joel Cagulangan, RC Calimag at Ricci Rivero.

Pero wala na si Rivero na natapos ang playing years at nag-pro na sa pagsabak sa Taoyuan Pilots sa P.League.

Patuloy pa ring bibira sa ADMU si Ange Kouame, pero dehins na sina playmaker na SJ Belangel, Tyler Tio, Raffy Verano at Gian Mamuyac. Ayuda sa kaanya sina scoring guard Dave Ildefonso, newcomer forward Kai Ballungay, center Geo Chiu at playmaker Forthsky Padrigao.

“Our lost last season, ‘yung experience na umiyak kami sa dugout was something you don’t want to experience ever again, and I think it really motivated us and we just really worked as a team and just prepare ourselves this coming season,” sey Linggo ni 2022 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier window veteran Chiu, 21. (Gerard Arce)