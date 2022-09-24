Ito umano ang economic agenda ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ang matiyak na wala nang magugutom na Pinoy.

Sa maikling panayam kay Marcos kasama si dating Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, iginiit nito na ang pag-alis sa kagutuman ay parang simpleng layunin pero kinakailangan ng maraming pagsusumikap.

“It requires a great deal of effort and thinkin­g on the part of the public sector.”

“Well, to put it very simply, I’ve been asked what is the absolute end result that we are hoping to achieve and it’s very simple for me: not one more hungry Filipino,” dagdag pa ni Marcos sa ginanap na event sa Asia Society in New York.

Sinabi rin ni Marcos ang kahalagahan ng pakikipag-partner sa pribadong sektor para masolusyunan ang kakapusan sa asukal at tumataas na presyo ng pa­ngunahing bilihin.

Gayundin ang pag-improve ng agricultural productivity at pagbabawas ng burukrasya para matiyak na magiging maayos ang serbisyo ng gobyerno.

“We hope to leve­rage whatever it is that the government can do t o maximize the effects of what development we are able to encourage and to the benefit of those who have come to help us, our partners, our investors and of course to the be­nefit of the ordinary Filipino,” ayon kay Marcos.

Kinakailangan din aniyang maghanap ng bagong solusyon ang gobyerno.

“The pandemic basically has changed everything. We live differently, we work differently, we study differently, our social contacts are done differently.”

“We don’t want to just catch up. We want to go beyond that. We have no interest in goin­g back to pre-pandemic levels,” dagdag ni Marcos. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)