Saturday, September 24, 2022

NEWS

POEA, DMW binawal PPE sa mga aalis na OFW

Hindi na kailangang magsuot pa ng personal protective equipment (PPE) ang mga overseas Filipino worker (OFW) na aalis ng bansa, ayon kay Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople at ng Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

Sinabi ni Ople, na nasa US bilang bahagi ng delegasyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. sa United Nations General Assembly, na ang pagsusuot ng PPEs ay hindi na pinahihintulutan ng Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) at POEA.

“I agree with the sentiments of Senator Pia Cayetano and other legislators that the PPE requirement for departing OFWs is outdated, misguided and oppressive. I regret not having issued this order much earlier to spare our OFWs the discomfort of going to the airport in full PPE attire,” pahayag ni Ople.

Binigyang-diin niya na wala itong inilabas o ipinatupad na mga alituntunin at panuntunan na nag-aatas sa mga OFW na magsuot ng PPE, maging sa mga paliparan sa Pilipinas o sa mga bansang kanilang destinasyon. (Dolly Cabreza)

