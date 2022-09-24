PH ‘di kaaway China sa WPS – PBBM

Iginiit ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. na may soberenya ang Pilipinas sa West Philippine Sea at walang territorial conflict sa pagitan ng China at tanging ang Beijing lamang ang umaangkin sa teritoryo ng Pilipinas.

“The position that the Philippines takes is that we have no territorial conflict with China. What we have [is] China claiming territory that belongs to the Philippines,” ani Marcos sa isang panayam kasama si dating Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd na siyang host ng meeting sa Asia Society sa New York, kahapon ng umaga.

“This is the position we take, and with our American partners, we have promoted that position. We have also made it clear to our friends in Beijing that this is the way we feel about it,” ayon pa kay Marcos.

Nabatid na ang Pilipinas at China ay may matagal ng maritime dispute matapos na angkinin ng Beijing ang buong South China Sea.

Nanalo naman ang Pilipinas laban sa China sa Permanent Court of Arbitration sa The Hague, Netherlands noong 2016.

Sinabi ng arbitration court na ang claim ng Beijing sa halos buong South China sea ay iligal.

Tiniyak naman ni Marcos na patuloy na makikipag-usap ang Pilipinas sa China at sa iba pang umaangkin sa West Philippine Sea sa pamamagitan ng pakikipagdiyalogo.

“[T]his diplomatic, this territorial challenge that we have, I would like to point out that this is the first national election in the Philippines where foreign policy was an issue with the people,” dagdag pa ni Marcos. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)