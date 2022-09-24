Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Setyembre 25, 2022/ Linggo / San Lazaro Leisure Park – Carmona, Cavite
R01 – Entry No. 1, 7 Malita, 6 Malibu Bell, 4 Family Affair
R02 – 1 Anyare, Entry No. 5, 4 Princess Mamba, 3 Star Of Kidapawan
R03 – 6 Viscountofjalajala, 7 Advance Party, 2 Baywatch, Entry No. 1
R04 – 6 Blind Item, 9 Kenkenrarabell, 2 Chinito, 5 Tumalog Falls
R05 – 1 Princess Isabelle, 7 Markees Angel, Entry No. 4, 6 National Treasure
R06 – 5 Tony’s Love, 8 Eazacky, 7 Stayinthemoment, 6 Liquid Gold
R07 – 2 Under Pressure, 5 Lucky Noh Noh, 3 Super Master, 6 Don Albertini
R08 – 8 Baby Boss, 13 Manila Boy, 1 Hunky Dory, 9 Shelltex Gold
Solo Pick: Tony’s Love
Longshot: Anyare