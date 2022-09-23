Megan, Mikael hindi atat magka-baby

Sa YouTube channel ng mag-asawang Mikael Daez, Megan Young, sinabi nila na hindi sila focus na magkaroon ng anak sa ngayon.

Marami raw kasing nagtatanong kay Megan kung kelan sila magkakaroon ng baby ni Mikael. Dalawang taon na kasi silang kasal at dapat daw ay nasa plano na nila ang magkaroon na ng baby.

Ang sagot ni Miss World 2013 ay: “My answer to those questions would be, if we’ll have kids, then we’ll have kids. If we don’t, we don’t. If I get pregnant, okay, and if not, then we just continue living life. Some people are curious as to why that’s our point of view because I guess it’s not normal, or it’s not like a common thing for couples to be like, yeah, we’re fine even if we don’t have kids. Usually, it’s like ‘yeah, we’re trying. Or yeah, we really want to have kids,’ or it’s always, sometimes, like maybe like in the next couple of years. But for them to actually hear na, ‘oh they might actually be okay without kids,’ parang it’s a bit of a shock to some people.”

Sagot naman ng Running Man PH contestant na si Mikael, kung ano raw ang desisyon ng kanyang misis, yun ang susuportahan niya.

“I say we’re going with the flow. And it’s really all up to Bonez (Megan). Because like you said, you are the baby carrier and I’m just here to tell them that I’m here to support. I say that it’s a constant conversation between us. Right now, we’re going with the flow. If ever there’s an oops and you get pregnant then okay great, that’s not a problem with us. If we had a choice, then we’re kind of okay just coasting along living our life, and seeing what life throws at us.” (Ruel Mendoza)