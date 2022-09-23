Khloe, Tristan nilantad ang anak

Pinakita na ng reality star na si Khloé Kardashian ang bagong baby nila ng partner niyang si Tristan Thompson na sinilang via surrogate.

Ni-reveal ito ni Khloe sa premiere ng season 2 ng reality show nila na The Kardashians. Wala pang name ang second baby ni Khloe.

Kahit na may problema sa pagsasama ngayon nila Khloe at Tristan, maayos naman na na-shoot ang episode at masayang-masaya ang dalawa, pati na ang panganay nila na si True, who is 4 years old.

Noong November 2021 nagdesisyon na kumuha ng surrogate sina Khloe and Tristan. Pero biglang nalaman ni Khloe na magkakaroon na pala ng ibang anak si Tristan kay Maralee Nichols. Nagsilang ito noong December 2021.

Kaya sa show ay naglabas ng kanyang sama ng loob si Khloe: “It is supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time and it is just a different experience I think, I mean I know, but time is ticking and I keep burying my head in the sand and that doesn’t do anything, so this is where we are.

“Ever since December, it has been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It is almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this chapter and put it behind me.

“Now, I finally get to start the healing process… I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and start figuring this out… This is going to be day one, and this is going to be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

Kahit na may lamat na ang pagsasama nila, pinayagan niyang mabisita ni Tristan ang baby nila sa ospital: “I’ve been on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so why not let him come? I’ll never get this moment back.” (Ruel Mendoza)