Antonio sasabak sa Italya

PAPASIKLAB si Grandmaster Rogelio Antonio Jr. sa 30th FIDE (International Chess Federation) World Senior Championships sa Nobyembre 14-27 sa Assisi, Italy.

Makakalaban ng 13-time national champion, 60-anyos na woodpusher at may 2397 ELO rating ang mga tigasing player sa 50+ at 65+ age categories sa open division.

“I want to join more tournaments in Europe next year to improve my rating. I will also play in the 2023 Asian Games,” ani Antonio Huwebes.

Kahahari lang niya sa 92-player 2022 MRSM Tun Mustapha Chess Championship nitong Setyembre 17-18 sa Sabah, Malaysia. (Elech Dawa)