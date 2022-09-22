Navarro tiklop sa SBP

HUMINGI na ng dispensa si national men’s basketball training pool member William Navarro sa Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Sa kanyang instagram post Martes pinarating ng 25 taong-gulang at 6-6 ang taas na basketbolista ang saloobin sa isyu na kinasangkutan.

“I seek the kind understanding and generosity of the SBP, the PBA, and the Northport Batang Pier team to give me a chance to pursue my and my family’s dreams for my basketball career. I pledge to abide by whatever decision they may arrive at regarding my case,” sey ni Navarro.

Hinarang siya ng SBP na makalaro sa Korean Basketball League dahil may kontrata pa sa Gilas.

Hinirit niyang humingi na rin siya ng personal na paumanhin kay SBP executive director at spokesman Renauld Barrios.

Isa si Navarro sa 12 dumalo sa balik-training ng PH 5 pool noong Lunes Meralco Pasig gym.

“Further, I commit to make myself available to Gilas Pilipinas whenever the program needa my services – this is why I wholeheartedly attended last night’s practice. Lastly, with this apology and clarification, I trust that we will all be united for the good of Gilas Pilipinas and PH basketball,” panapos na litanya ng basketbolista. (Sarah Asido)