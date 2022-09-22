Misis ni Vhong kakasuhan ng kampo ni Deniece

Dahil sa pagpapa-interview ni Tanya Navarro, ang misis ni Vhong Navarro, naghahanda na nga ng isasampang kaso si Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, abugado ni Deniece Cornejo.

Ayon sa Twitter account niyang @YesYesYo13…

“Now preparing contempt charges against Atty. Alma Mallonga and Vhong Navarro’s wife for making statements that are sub judice in nature. We will not sit idly by while some people again make a mockery of justice by having another trial by publicity. THEY WILL BE HELD LIABLE!”

Sumang-ayon naman ang mga follower ni Atty. Topacio, na sabi nga ni Tatang Onyok, “We need to stop this kind of practice by other lawyers. Can this lawyer be disbarred? Knowing fully well of the sub judice rule? To serve as a lesson to other lawyers.”

Hirit naman ni @#LittleWomen, “Maybe unjust vexation na rin? I mean seryoso. Angdaming counts nun sa pinaggagawa nila. Nakakaloka. Akala nila mag-work pa ‘yung 2014 tactic nila mas nagre-research na mga tao now.” (Dondon Sermino)