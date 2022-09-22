WebClick Tracer

Thursday, September 22, 2022

SPORTS

Aquino pasalamat sa NU

MATAPOS maging coach ng National University Lady Bulldogs nang halos walong taon, tuluyan nang nagpaalam si Patrick Henry Aquino sa koponan.

Dinaan sa kanyang social media account ang pasasalamat sa University Athletic Association of the Philippines team.

“For all the highs and lows, thank you NU for all the great memories! Best of luck to the Lady Bulldogs basketball team this coming 85th UAAP season. Defend the crown,” sey ni Aquino.

Pokus na ngayon siya sa Gilas Women’s Basketball Team bilang coach at sa coaching staff ng Blackwater Bossing sa Philippine Basketball Association.

Sa nilagi ni Aquino sa Bustillos-based squad, nakaanim na sunod na kampeonato at 96-game winning streak siya. (Sarah Asido)

