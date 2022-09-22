Alessandra suportado si Kat Alano

Suportado ni Alessandra de Rossi si Kat Alano, ang lumantad, na diumano ay biktima siya ng rape.

Sa tweet ni Kat Alano (Breaking Free) na, “I can finally feel peace today. God is good all the time. Justice finally, after 17 years” ay nag-comment/tweet din si Alessandra.

Sabi ni Alessandra: “Exodus: 14:13-14. The Lord will fight for you, and you have only to be silent.”

Na sinundan din agad niya ng ‘I Love You’!

Meaning, todo suporta nga si Alessandra kay Kat. Na chika ng mga netizen, at least, may kapwa artista, babae, na nagpaparamdam ng suporta sa isang babae, na naglantad ng sitwasyon niya, pero hindi raw agad-agaw pinaniwalaan. (Dondon Sermino)