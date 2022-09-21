P10B tapyas sa mga SUC pinababalik

Naghain ng resolusyon ang mga miyembro ng Makabayan bloc upang ipanawagan ang pagbabalik ng P10.8 bil¬yong tinapyas sa budget ng mga State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) para sa 2023.

Sa House Resolution 403, sinabi nina Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel, ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro at Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas na ang budget ng SUCs para sa susunod na taon ay P93.08 bilyon mas mababa kumpara sa P103.97 bilyong budget nito ngayong taon.

“Cuts in operating costs will adversely impact the capacity of SUCs to safely reopen their campuses for full face-to-face classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SUCs have also been given limited fiscal space for capital outlay which they strive to augment with their own revenue-generating sources,” sabi sa resolusyon. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)