WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
ONLINE
RADIO
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

P10B tapyas sa mga SUC pinababalik

Naghain ng resolusyon ang mga miyembro ng Makabayan bloc upang ipanawagan ang pagbabalik ng P10.8 bil¬yong tinapyas sa budget ng mga State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) para sa 2023.

Sa House Resolution 403, sinabi nina Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel, ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro at Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas na ang budget ng SUCs para sa susunod na taon ay P93.08 bilyon mas mababa kumpara sa P103.97 bilyong budget nito ngayong taon.

“Cuts in operating costs will adversely impact the capacity of SUCs to safely reopen their campuses for full face-to-face classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SUCs have also been given limited fiscal space for capital outlay which they strive to augment with their own revenue-generating sources,” sabi sa resolusyon. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)

Una sa Balita

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP