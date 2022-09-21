Nikola sangkaterba pasasakitin ang ulo

MAGIGING sakit ng ulo pa rin ng ibang teams ang reigning back-to-back MVP ng Denver Nuggets na si Nikola Jokic sa 2022-2023 NBA season.

Hindi pa bumababa ang laro ng Serbian big man, walang duda na isa sa pinakamaangas na naglaro sa kanyang posisyon – five o center.

Maliban sa pagrampa sa Finals, ginawa lahat ni Jokic para sa Nuggets habang injured sina Jamal Murray at Michael Porter Jr. noong nakaraan.

Babalik na ang dalawa pero kay Jokic pa rin aangkla ang Denver.

“I actually think Jokic is the most or one of the most skilled big men ever to play the game,” ani dating NBA player Kendrick Perkins. “I already feel like he’s the best passing big man.”

Wala raw depensa si Jokic?

“Well, those people are wrong,” giit ni Perkins. “He’s pretty agile when it comes to switching pick-and-rolls, and he’s pretty good in actual drop coverage in the pick and roll. He’s good at relocating his man.” (Vladi Eduarte)