Miss ‘U’ 22 gaganapin sa New Orleans

May official date and venue na ang Miss Universe pageant sa January 14, 2023.

Gaganapin ang coronation night ng Miss Universe 2022 sa New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

“We are thrilled that the great city of New Orleans will be hosting this year’s Miss Universe pageant. This vibrant city has been at the top of our list to host for quite some time due to its rich cultural history as well as its unique arts, entertainment, and culinary scene,” sey ni Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart.

Maipapasa na rin ni reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India ang kanyang korona sa susunod na mananalo ng Miss Universe title: “My time as Miss Universe has been an incredible experience and I am so grateful for all the opportunities I have received as a result of this platform.”

Delegates mula sa 85 countries ang lalahok sa Miss Universe 2023, kabilang na rito ang Pilipinas na ang kandidata ay si Celeste Cortesi.