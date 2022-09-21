Kelly may ‘star’ na sa Walk of Fame

Nabigyan na rin ng star sa Hollywood Walk of Fame ang kauna-unahang winner ng American Idol na si Kelly Clarkson.

Sa kanyang Instagram, pinost ni Clarkson ang kanyang kaligayahan sa pagtanggap ng well-deserve star: “Thank you so much @NBC, @americanidol, @atlanticrecords, @kellyclarksonshow, @nbcthevoice, @creativeartistsagency, my personal team/crew, my band, my friends and family, and all the fans that came out today at The Walk of Fame ceremony, it meant so much to have y’all there and it was so cool to celebrate with y’all! Here’s to the next 20 years!! by the way, my star is between Harry Potter and Deadpool ….I dare anyone to top that!”

Kaka-celebrate lang din ni Clarkson ng kanyang 20th anniversary bilang American Idol winner. Nanalo si Clarkson, na isang cocktail waitress sa Fortworth, Texas, sa unang season ng American Idol noong 2002.

“That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days. The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me,” sey pa niya.