Enrile bet gawing 48 ang senador

Iminungkahi ni Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile na ibalik na lang ang 1935 Constitution at maghalal ng 48 senador dahil sa lumalaking populasyon ng bansa.

Sa pagdinig ng Senate constitutional amendments and revision of codes committee sa panukalang baguhin ang 1987 Constitution, sinabi ni Enrile maikli, simple at madaling maintidihan ang 1935 Constitution.

“Una ang aking mungkahi, go back, that is my preference, I’m not binding anybody, go back to the 1935 Constitution or at the very least if we want to change it immediately, go to the 1973 Constitution,” sabi ni Enrile.

Pangalawa, inirekomenda ni Enrile na doblehin ang bilang ng senador sa 48 dahil sa lumalaking populasyon ng Pilipinas.

“Now, we are more than 100 million people and if we are going to increase the number of senators, I would suggest that we double the present number 24 to 48,” paliwanag ni Enrile. (Dindo Matining)