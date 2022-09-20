Series of shows nina Ate Gay, Boobay sa Canada naudlot sa problema sa visa

Sobrang excited pa naman sina Ate Gay at Boobay na mag-perform sa mga kababayan natin sa Canada. Pero, dahil sa tagal nang pag-isyu ng work visa, hindi na nga ito natuloy.

Inanunsiyo na nga ng producer sa Canada na hindi na ito matutuloy ngayong Setyembre, Oktubre.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we’re getting in touch to let you know that “𝐀 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐎𝐅 𝐋𝐀𝐔𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐆𝐀𝐘 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐁𝐀𝐘” 𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐎, 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋, 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐃𝐄𝐄𝐑 will be rescheduled for FEBRUARY instead.

“An avoidable circumstance occurred in the Philippines for that reason, we have no choice but to postpone.

“But we have some good news A NIGHT OF LAUGHTER WITH ATE GAY AND BOOBAY” will be having another Provincial show soon in the Philippines and we will share their Live Performance on 𝐅𝐁 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄.

“Thanks for your patience. We’ll be in touch with more information soon.

If you have any questions or concerns, please get in touch here: i𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐤𝐢𝐝𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐩𝐡@𝐠𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥.𝐜𝐨𝐦,𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚@𝐠𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥.𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐦𝐝𝐜@𝐠𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥.𝐜𝐨𝐦,+𝟏 𝟒𝟏𝟔 𝟖𝟓𝟕 𝟐𝟖𝟎𝟕, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 +𝟔𝟑𝟗𝟔𝟗𝟒𝟗𝟐𝟕𝟓𝟎𝟑.

God Bless!” sabi ng Iriekid Production.

“Sa tagal ng visa ng Canada nganga ako Sept. and October. May mga taga-Canada embassy ba dito? Bat antagal? Sayag mga shows na pumapasok hindi ako maka-oo. Madami sana ako October,” sambit ni Ate Gay noon. (Dondon Sermino)