Tuesday, September 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan dedma sa showbiz para kay Blake

Pinakita na ng Gossip Girl star na si Blake Lively ang kanyang baby bump sa red carpet ng 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City.

Ito ang ika-apat na baby nila ng actor-husband niyang si Ryan Reynolds. Mga babae ang tatlong naunang anak nila na sina James (7), Inez (5) at Betty (2).

“I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating. Family is the most important thing to me and they always have been. I don’t need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom, they can choose to be both or neither and I just want them to see anything is possible,” sey ni Blake.

Pahinga raw muna si Ryan sa paggawa ng mga pelikula para mas makasama niya ang kanyang lumalaking pamilya.

Ang sikreto daw ng 9-year marriage nila ni Blake ay: “We really like each other. We really liked each other before as friends beforehand. We like each other even more so now.”

Dating kinasal si Ryan sa aktres na si Scarlett Johansson noong 2008 at nag-divorce sila noong 2011. Kinasal naman sila ni Blake noong 2012. (Ruel Mendoza)

