Posisyon ni Rodriguez panggulo lang – Malacañang exec

Nagtataka si dating Presidential Management Staff Undersecretary Karen Jimeno kung bakit kailangan pang buhayin ang presidential chief of staff position kung mayroon nang mga posisyon para sa assistance at coordination sa mga aktibidad ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

Noong Sabado, Setyembre 17 ay nagbitiw si Atty. Vic Rodriguez bilang executive secretary ngunit agad siyang itinalagang presidential chief of staff, na ikinataas ng kilay ng ilang kritiko dahil sa duplicating role niya sa mga posisyon sa ilalim ng Office of the President.

Nilinaw ni Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles na ang posisyon ni Rodriguez ay para lamang sa assistance at coordination matapos hindi aprubahan ni Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile ang mga iminungkahing utos na bigyan ng karagdagang tungkulin ang chief of staff.

“It’s really unusual to suddenly resurrect this office of the president’s chief of staff,” ani Jimeno sa panayam sa One News PH kahapon, Sept. 19.

“We saw also in the opinion of the current presidential legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile that historically, it’s a position that didn’t really last long because especially now under this Administrative Code, there’s no necessity for it.

“So, it is very unusual that this was suddenly created, and then to try to give functions to it that conflict with the other existing positions… it’s not just unusual, but also irrational,” dagdag ni Jimeno.

Si Jimeno ay dating undersecretary sa ilalim ng administrasyong Duterte. (Issa Santiago)