Pacman uupakan dating sparmate

KUMPIRMADONG haharap ang ‘Pambansang Kamao’ at dating Senador Manny Pacquiao kontra former sparring partner French superstar Jaber Zayani sa susunod na taon.

Ang kompirmasyon ay nanggaling mismo kay Zayani na personal umano na nakipag-usap kay Pacquiao noong nakaraang linggo. “I personally negotiated with the senator together with my team and after months of talks, we finally agreed to a face off next year. He already signed the contract so it is a go,” ayon sa 31-anyos na si Zayani.

Sinabi ni Zayani na pumayag umano si Pacquiao sa pamamagitan ni Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson sa non-sanctioned 8-round bout.

“Call it an exhibition or something but when the senator signed the deal, I told him to prepare well because I’m going to give him a real fight. He then told me, ‘you better be prepared’,” ani Zayani.

Si Zayani ay dating sparmate ni Pacquiao habang ito ay nag-eensayo bilang paghahanda sa laban nila ni Keith Thurman taong 2019. (Annie Abad)