Kylie inaatake ng depresyon

Mistulang inaatake ng depression ang Kapuso star na si Kylie Padilla base sa kanyang mga recent post sa Instagram.

“Breathing the past away till its living memory is erased from my veins. Till even remembering doesn’t remember how it felt or how it tasted or even who I was in that moment. Until I master how my cells are recreated, I will keep breathing like my life depends on it,” post ni Kylie sa kanyang IG.

Kung sa madilim na past ng aktres ang pag-uusapan, maaaring may kaugnayan ito sa paghihiwalay nila ni Aljur Abrenica na masaya ngayon sa piling ni AJ Raval.

“I thought I knew you but I don’t.

You were everything I thought I wanted.

Every word you uttered and how you moved

How you laughed and even how you lied

You were a master even when you cried.

I still don’t know what it was

Or what it is.

Maybe I’ll find the answer in the stars

Some place from another world.

Because that’s what you are.

Something I’ll never truly understand.

You probably were never even really there

Then again, you still remain with me here and everywhere,” matalinhaga pang post ni Kylie sa IG stories niya.

Umalalay naman ang mga netizen para kay Kylie. Mga mensahe ng pagpapalakas ng loob ang karamihan sa mga komento sa kanyang post.

Isa sa mga senyales ng depresyon ang pagiging malulungkutin at kawalang-gana na kumilos. (Batuts Lopez)