ARTablado Presents ‘Habi ni Ake’ at Robinsons Antipolo

The artist, Racquel “Ake” Pagulayan with her favorite artwork entitle Lady in the Meadow.

Most would agree that an artist should not be limited by the medium at their disposal. Or in the case of Racquel “Ake” Pagulayan, the lack of it.

An entrepreneur and mother of three, Ake has been making a name for herself with her artworks that are anything but traditional. Using everyday household materials, she is able to explore her creativity may it be with paintings, sculptures, accessories, cross-stitching, beaded necklaces, or artificial copper bonsai trees.

“My art gives color and hope to my life,” Ake explains. “It completes my being and it fills my heart with happiness especially when people appreciate my works, which is why I always look for ways to make it better. It is the only thing that kept me going when I felt alone and likewise I want to be able to make others happy through my art.”

Art, Ake says, is her place of comfort where she runs to whether going through situations that make her feel happy or sad.

Ake didn’t have the financial means to pursue the arts, much less a career in it, during her earlier years. As the breadwinner of her family, Ake worked in the garments industry and one might say she was always meant to discover the possibilities of the sewing thread. It was when she saw a mandala—a geometric configuration of symbols often attached to spirituality—made of sewing threads and that inspired her to use the unusual medium for her works along with iron nails, the contrast of soft and hard not lost in her. With it, she creates abstract images and eye-catching sceneries that demonstrate her eye for the visual arts.

Naturally, her subjects would consist of common themes like mother and child, nature, and every once in a while, dreamscapes, all of which are currently on display during “Habi ni Ake” by ARTablado until September 30 at the Upper Ground Floor, North Wing, of Robinsons Antipolo.

The first of its kind since ARTablado started, Ake’s works is certainly something worth visiting for its uniqueness. The threads likewise symbolize our interconnectivity as humans and our stories are truly weaved into the overall master plan of the one creator who has bestowed upon each and every one of us the ability to create.

