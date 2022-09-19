Navarro binagyo ng moral support

GAMIT ang hashtag na #FreeWill, ilan sa mga overseas Pinoy basketball players ang nagpahayag ng kanilang suporta kay dating Ateneo standout William Navarro, na hindi pinayagan ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) na maglaro sa Korean Basketball League (KBL) sa koponan ng Samsung Thunders dahil sa umano ay may kontrata pa ito sa Gilas Pilipinas na tatakbo hanggang Marso 2023.

Sina RJ Abarrientos, SJ Belangel at Justin Gutang ang ilan sa mga Gilas player na nagpahayag ng kanilang suporta kay Navarro.

“Always remember that we are still repping the Filipino Flag no matter where we play. We chose to play internationally not because we hate Philippine Basketball but because we are here to pursue every athlete’s dream to reach our fullest potential and even go beyond our

dreams,” ayon kay Belangel, na kasalukuyang naglalaro sa Daegu Kogas bilang import.

“REALLY??? An impediment in someone’s dream? You all should SUPPORT Filipino athletes who are playing abroad. Similar to any other profession, you’ll do what’s best for your career! They are choosing to play and strengthen their ability while representing our country,”

ayon naman kay Abarrientos.

Si barrientos ay may isang bese lamang na naglaro sa UAAP season, agad na lumipat sa South Korea at ngayon ay import ng Ulsan Hyundai Mobis.

“It’s sad to see someone who’s worked so hard to get where they’re at now have their dreams taken away just like that. Is it that wrong for Filipino Athletes to choose playing abroad? Are they not allowed to choose a path that will benefit them along the way? I mean Filipino

Athletes playing overseas are still representing the (Philippines). Everyone should spread love and positivity to all Athletes in every profession playing abroad. #Freewill,” sey naman ni Gutang. (Annie Abad)