Beckham binulabog burol ni Queen Elizabeth II

Hindi ginamit ng football superstar na si David Beckham ang kanyang pagiging sikat na celebrity para mauna sa pila upang makita ang labi ni Queen Elizabeth II sa Westminster Hall.

Nagtiyaga si Beckham na pumila for 12 hours kasama ang iba pang gusto makita sa huling pagkakataon ang reyna.

“I grew up in a household of royalists and I was brought up that way so, you know, if my grandparents would have been here today I know that they would have wanted to be here, so I’m here on their behalf and on behalf of my family and, obviously, just to celebrate with everybody else here. I think it will take a long time to understand that because I think that Her Majesty meant so much in so many different ways,” pahayag ni Beckham.

Ilang beses daw na-meet ni Beckham ang reyna at ginawaran pa siya nito ng titulong OBE (Order of the British Empire) dahil sa nadala niyang karangalan sa kanilang bansa bilang atleta.

Sey ni Beckham: “I was able to meet her through my career and I was very luck. This day was always going to be difficult, and it’s difficult for the nation, difficult for everyone around the world, because I think everyone is feeling it and our thoughts are with the family. Probably the most special moment for me was when I received my OBE (Order of the British Empire). I took my grandparents with me who were the ones that really, you know, brought me up to be a huge royalist.”

Monday morning naganap ang funeral ni Queen Elizabeth II na nagsimula sa Westminster Abbey ang procession.

When asked if he was struck by the queue of people, he said, “I thought by coming at 2 a.m. it was going to be a little bit quieter. I was wrong. Everybody had that in mind.”

The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall until Monday’s funeral. On the morning of the funeral, the coffin was taken to Westminster Abbey.

Pinarada ito sa streets of London hanggang sa mahatid ito sa huling hantungan sa St. George’s Chapel at Windsor. (Ruel Mendoza)