Angara saludo kina Alex, Yuka, Filipinas

LABIS na pagpupuri ang ibinigay ni Senator Sonny Angara sa mga babaeng atleta na nagbigay ng karangalan sa bansa kamakailan.

Sinaluduhan ni Angara ang Philippine Women’s National Football Team o Filipinas na nagkampeon sa unang pagkakataon sa 2022 AFF Women’s Championship at nag-qualify sa 2023 World Cup, si Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso na 2021 US Open women’s champion sa golf at pinakahuli si Alex Eala, na prinsesa ng 2022 US Open nang magwagi sa girls singles tournament.

“I’m so moved by the achievement or the feat of our countrywoman Alex Eala at such a tender age, that I should stand up and praise her because I’ve known Alex for at least 6 or 7 years now actually, I saw her grow up. The first tournament I saw her win was a juniors’ tournament in 2016 in Thailand in Bangkok. I think we should take this opportunity because the Philippine sports is having a moment with Alex Eala’s victory, with Yuka Saso being the first Filipina golfer, with the achievements of the Malditas (Filipinas), the women’s Football team who won a tournament recently in Southeast Asia,” sey ni Angara.

Kasabay nito, nangako si Angara ng todong suporta para sa Philippine sports.

“You know our athletes all over the world are achieving a lot. And in fairness, I think this chamber has been very supportive of Philippine sports. If you track the progress of PSC and the sports budget over the last decade, it has continuously been improved by the chamber. But I’d like to mention the personal sacrifices and add to what Senator Pia (Cayetano) said, because the father of Alex, Michael Eala, he made it his mission to go with Alex for her every tournament. So, I should also commend the local sponsor of Alex, Globe Telecom because I just would like to post this chamber the question, what can we achieve if the government matches the commitment of the private sector?” (Ferdz Delos Santos)