Saturday, September 17, 2022

NEWS

Pinas, New Zealand kapit-bisig sa agri, climate change

May mga plano nang inilatag ang Department of Agriculture (DA) sa bansang New Zealand para sa mas maraming agricultural trade at partnership.

Ito ay matapos na ring bisitahin ni New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines Peter Kell ang tanggapan ng DA at nakipagpulong kay Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban.

Sa kanilang miting ay tinalakay ng mga ito ang kani-kanilang mga plano para malabanan ang climate change at mapahusay pa ang bilateral ties.

“The meeting aims to further strengthen partnership in areas such as market access of high-value products, research, and development, livelihood assistance to local farmers, and other initiatives that will help the agriculture sector generate high-quality products suitable for the export market. The officials also discussed possible collaboration to address climate change,” pahayag ng DA.

Inimbitahan naman ni Panganiban si Kell na bisitahin ang mga iconic places sa bansa kabilang na ang Guimaras, the “Mango Capital of the Philippines.”

