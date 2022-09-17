Niluklok na chief of staff ni PBBM! Rodriguez babu bilang Executive Secretary

“Nagpaalam ako.”

Ito ang bahagi ng pahayag kahapon ni Atty. Vic Rodriguez kaugnay sa desisyong magbitiw bilang executive secretary ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

Sinabi ni Rodriguez na siya ay nagpaalam kay Marcos na bababa bilang executive secretary.

“There is nothing more rewarding than answering the call to serve the country, a rare privilege not extended to all but was given to me by the President, His Excellency Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Jr.,” ayon kay Rodriguez na kanyang ibinahagi sa kanyang Facebook page.

Sinabi ni Rodriguez na ang trabaho ng exe¬cutive secretary ay 24 oras at napakaraming dadaluhang aktibidada araw-araw.

“ It demands a sense of urgency which essentially requires almost all of a public servant’s time to ensure that services are met and delivered,” ani pa Rodriguez.

Gayunman mahalaga rin kay Rodriguez ang kanyang lumalaking pamilya na nangangailangan din sa kanya.

Nagpasalamat si Rodriguez kay Marcos dahil sa patuloy na pagtitiwala sa kanya at pag-unawa sa kanyang desisyon.

Kinumpirma rin ni Press Secretary Trixie-Angeles ang desisyon ni Rodriguez.

Kasunod ng pagbibitiw bilang ES ay itinalaga si Rodriguez ng pangulo bilang Presidential chief of staff, bagong posisyon na nilikha sa ilalim ng Administrative Order No. 1 na nilagdaan nitong linggo ng punong ehekubito.

Ang “Special Order” na nagdagdag ng trabaho sa PCS na nakasaad sa A.O. No. 1 ay inekisan ni Marcos base sa rekomendasyon ni chief presidential legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile.

Ang Office of the Presidential Chief of Staff (OPCOS) ay nasa ilalim ng superbisyon ni PBBM.

“The OPCOS shall have the primary function of supervising and ensuring the efficient and responsive day-to-day operational support to the presidency to enable the president to focus on strategic national concerns,” nakasaad sa A.O. No. 1 na epektibo agad.

May katumbas itong posisyong cabinet secretary at magkakaroon ng senior deputy chief of staff na may ranggong secretary at dalawang deputy chiefs of staff isang undersecretary at assistant secretaries at ilang directorial at administrative staff.

Manggagaling ang mga staff ng PCS sa nilusaw na Office of the Cabinet Secretary at Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission.

Epektibo agad ang posisyon ni Rodriguez sa PCS habang bakante pa ang executive secretary. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)