Miss Universe atras sa World Cup

Binigyang-linaw ni Miss Universe Organization President Paula Shugart ang tungkol sa pag-urong ng 71st Miss Universe sa January 2023 mula sa original date nito na December.

Ayon kay Ms. Shugart, nagawa nilang iurong ang Miss Universe pageant in order to make way sa World Cup na sa December din magaganap. Sikreto rin daw ang host city ng Miss Universe nex year.

“I’m ecstatic this year. I feel, finally, after all of these years, we are in a venue which will have plenty of seating. We will be able to accommodate everyone and I feel that this is our first step back so I’m thrilled.

“What I am happy to say is I know it’s a location that people will have fun. I’ve never talked to anyone that didn’t want to go to this particular place so it’s built for tourism and culture and food and fun. I was really hoping we would announce the location this week but we’ll probably announce it next week.”

Sa pag-evolve ng pageant, kumalat ang balita na puwede na rin daw sumali ang mga married and divorced women sa Miss Universe. Pero ang age limit pa rin ay between 18 and 28.

Sey ni Shugart: “We did not want to be in a position where we felt that we were precluding someone from competing if they felt they could handle that job. So if you know what the job description is, which we are really going to make sure everyone is aware of, they need to be able to handle that job as a Miss Universe whether they have a family or not.

“We, when we started, were an outlet for women really to start to have a voice. And now women are able to have families. They’re able to have a job. They’re able to be a spokesperson. We should not be the ones to say, ‘no you can’t do this.'”

Pinabulaanan naman ni Shugart na for sale ang Miss Universe for $20 million.

“The only thing I can say is, I think what, I’ve been here 20 years. I don’t think there’s been a year that I’ve been here that I haven’t heard that we were for sale. There were a lot of things in the article that were not exactly right and they said the show was going to be in December so they were definitely wrong.”

Sa magaganap na Miss Universe pageant sa January 2023, 88 women mula sa iba’t ibang ang mag-compete para sa korona. (Ruel Mendoza)