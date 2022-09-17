WebClick Tracer

Let the #AweSMfoodtrip at SM

Let the #AweSMFoodtripAtSM experience be bigger as we highlight the giant display of Grand Seafood Paella shaped as the map of Capiz to represent the Seafood Capital of the Philippines in honor of this month’s delightful food festival at SM City Roxas.

The first Bugal sang Banwa exhibition runs from September 16 to 18 at the Event Center, highlighting the ecotourism destinations, food, and culture of the Municipality of Ivisan.

Presented to you by Mayor of Ivisan, Felipe Neri Yap, the Municipal Tourism Office of the Municipal Government of Ivisan, in collaboration with the Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office of the Provincial Government of Capiz.

