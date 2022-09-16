Zac Efron muntik mamatay

Nagkuwento ang Hollywood actor na si Zac Efron tungkol sa naging aksidente niya na muntik na niyang ikamatay.

Noong 2013 ay nabasag ang panga ng aktor dahil sa isang aksidente sa kanyang bahay. Nadulas siya sa puddle of water sa entrance ng kanyang bahay at tumama ang panga niya sa lupa. Kinailangan daw na i-wire shut ang kanyang bibig para bumilis ang pag-heal nang inoperahan niyang panga.

Dahil daw sa pag-ayos ng panga niya, kumalat ang rumor na nagpa-plastic surgery siya kaya nag-iba ang hugis ng mukha niya.

“My mom told me. I don’t really read the internet, so, I don’t really give a f**k. It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good,” sey ni Zac na kasama sa pelikulang The Greatest Beer Run Ever na pinalabas sa Toronto International Film Festival.

Kasama ni Zac sa movie ay ang mga iniidolo niyang sina Bill Murray and Russell Crowe.

“Working with Bill Murray and Russell Crowe, it’s a dream come true. When you meet somebody like that, and you’re filming a movie, and you’re sort of in the process already, you just start working together, and there’s something that really great actors do that Bill and Russell did, that was just — they are so present and care so much about this craft, that they’ve mastered so many different aspects of filmmaking. They become more than your co-star.” (Ruel Mendoza)