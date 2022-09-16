Sharon patuloy ang pagluluksa kay Cherie

Patuloy ang pagluluksa ni Sharon Cuneta kay Cherie Gil. Sunod-sunod ang post niya sa Instagram, at ramdam na ramdam mo talaga ang matinding lungkot ng Megastar.

“On our last happy, happy evening together…I miss you so much, Cheech…I still count the days since you left…Do you hear me when I talk to you? Do you hug me when I ask you to? Do you know how much more I love you than you must have ever thought? Do you know how big of a part you have been of my career and my life, and of how much that means to me and how I will never be the same without you? It hurts so much…

“I want to text to ask you if I can call, but remember you aren’t ever gonna reply or pick up again…I want to hug you even tighter than I did the last time I was able to, when I was allowed to, alone with you in your room, before you were taken away…Did you see me put your stuffed bear that your Mama gave you back in the crook of your right arm as you so peacefully slept, never to open those beautiful eyes again?

“Did you hear every word I said to you then? I don’t know when moving on happens anymore…

“I miss you and always will…I love you so very much and forever will…Rest in peace, sweetheart. Thank you for your genuine friendship, and for being the best in all the movies we did together…

“I’ve always looked up to you and idolized you since you were President of our Glee Club in St. Paul Pasig, when you were in 7th grade and I was in 5th. Funny how God brought us together to be partners with the best “magkaaway” chemistry ever on screen. You will always be my partner, no matter how brilliant my coming co-stars shall be…Please look after me, love. I told you I wouldn’t know what to do without you. (Yes, I am still in deep mourning. It gets harder and harder nowadays to pretend to be okay and smile and laugh only to go back to crying when I am once again, alone.),” mensahe ni Sharon. (Dondon Sermino)