Kawhi, Clippers sisikwatin korona

LIYAMADO ang Los Angeles Clippers na mag-uwi ng NBA title ngayong 2022-2023 season.

Patok sa media at fans ang kombinasyon nina Kawhi Leonard, Paul George at offseason recruit nilang si John Wall.

Malalim raw ang wing position ng Clippers, napakarami pang two-way players.

“They’re stacked at the most important positions in the NBA,” punto ni NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins. “Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Norman Powell. That’s five guys at the perimeter position.”

Halimaw sa depensa sina Batum, George, Kawhi at Marcus Morris.

Two-time Defensive Player of the Year si Leonard, gamay bulabugin ni 6-foot-8 George ang guard at wing.

Pinaka-importante ay fully recovered na si Kawhi mula ACL injury na nagpa-garahe sa kanya noong nakaraang season. (Vladi Eduarte)